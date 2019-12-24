Predators' Yannick Weber: Riding pine

Weber served as a healthy scratch for the fourth consecutive game Monday against the Coyotes.

With the arrival of rookie blueliner Dante Fabbro this season, the 31-year-old Weber is essentially fighting to hold down a roster spot this season, currently platooning with Matt Irwin to play opposite Dan Hamhuis on the Preds' third defensive pairing. Now with just a single assist in 19 games, Weber's fantasy value is hovering dangerously close to zero in all formats.