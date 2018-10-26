Predators' Yannick Weber: Scores first goal of season

Weber scored in the first period of Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against New Jersey.

In 404 career games, Weber has scored just 26 times and added 59 assists along the way. Logging slightly over 12 minutes of ice time per game, the 30-year-old Swiss blueliner is only relevant in deeper leagues.

