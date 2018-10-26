Predators' Yannick Weber: Scores first goal of season
Weber scored in the first period of Thursday's 4-3 overtime win against New Jersey.
In 404 career games, Weber has scored just 26 times and added 59 assists along the way. Logging slightly over 12 minutes of ice time per game, the 30-year-old Swiss blueliner is only relevant in deeper leagues.
More News
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Playing lots, scoring little•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Registers rare goal•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Eyeing return for Game 4•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Sitting out again Tuesday•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Absent for Game 2•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.