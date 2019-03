Predators' Yannick Weber: Scoring, ice time on decline

Weber has just a single point in 15 games since being activated off the IR in mid-January.

To make matters worse, he's been averaging 11:27 over that stretch, and he's been a healthy scratch five times. The good news is, with Dan Hamhuis (leg) currently on the IR, Weber should see more consistent minutes over the foreseeable future, but a scoring outburst does not appear to be imminent for the 30-year-old Swiss defender.