Predators' Yannick Weber: Scratched Saturday
Weber sat out Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets as a healthy scratch.
Weber took a seat on the bench to make room for rookie Dante Fabbro, who was making his NHL debut against the Jackets. Looking ahead, it's possible you will see a brief platoon situation develop between Weber, Fabbro and Matt Irwin over the final few games of the regular season, but you should expect to see Weber play the majority of games opposite Dan Hamhuis on the Preds' third defensive pairing once the playoffs start.
