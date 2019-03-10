Predators' Yannick Weber: Set to return against Carolina

Weber (upper body) will return versus the Hurricanes, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.

Weber missed Nashville's last game with an upper-body injury. The 30-year-old has only found the scoresheet eight times -- two goals and six assists -- in 53 games this season, so his reinsertion into the Preds' lineup won't be huge news for fantasy folk.

