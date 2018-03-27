Predators' Yannick Weber: Sidelined with upper-body malady
Weber (upper body) isn't on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he won't play Tuesday against the Wild, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Weber's a solid third-pairing option for Nashville, but fantasy owners shouldn't need to concern themselves with his availability, as his lack of offensive production -- two goals and five points in 47 games this season -- prevents him from being a viable option in all but the deepest of season-long formats. The Predators should release another update on Weber's status once he's cleared to return to game action.
