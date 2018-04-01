Predators' Yannick Weber: Sitting out again Sunday

Weber (upper body) will not play Sunday against the Lightning, according to Adam Vingan of The Tennessean.

It initially appeared that Weber be available against the Sabres on Saturday since he was on the game-day skate, but that didn't come to fruition. While it appears that the extra day of rest didn't do the trick for the versatile skater, Weber is not a viable fantasy option anyway. He's only produced five points through 47 games and is barely clocking 12 minutes of ice time per game.