Predators' Yannick Weber: Sitting out again Tuesday

Weber (upper body) won't play Game 3 against the Jets on Tuesday, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

It wasn't unusual for Weber to be a healthy scratch during the regular season, so he may be healthy but just not inserted into the lineup yet. The veteran blueliner will cheer on the squad from the press box Tuesday while Matt Irwin and Alexei Emelin continue to man the bottom blue-line pairing.