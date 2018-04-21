Predators' Yannick Weber: Sitting out Game 5

Weber (upper body) won't play Game 5 against the Avalanche on Friday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Weber has been a full participant in practices, but he's still not getting the nod. The Preds may want the 29-year-old to absorb some more contact before entering a physical playoff series, and he may get some extra rest of they can finish off the Avs on Friday.

