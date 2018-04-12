Predators' Yannick Weber: Slated to sit out Game 1

Weber (upper body) participated in Thursday's optional skate ahead of Game 1 against the Avalanche, but he remains a projected scratch for the contest, NHL.com reports.

Weber last dressed for the Preds on March 24 against the Wild, sitting out each of the last eight games during the regular season. Various maladies throughout the campaign limited the blueliner to just 47 games, notching just five points -- two goals and three assists. His absence shouldn't impact many playoff pools given his limited production while averaging only 12:03 of ice time when healthy.