Predators' Yannick Weber: Spotted on ice

Weber (upper body) was on the ice for practice Friday, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.

More of a shutdown defenseman than someone who'll light up the virtual scoreboard, Weber remains on injured reserve, but he's looking to round out his recovery after taking a brutal check to the head from Dallas forward Martin Hanzal in an Oct. 12 contest.

