Predators' Yannick Weber: Spotted on ice
Weber (upper body) was on the ice for practice Friday, Thomas Willis of the Predators' official site reports.
More of a shutdown defenseman than someone who'll light up the virtual scoreboard, Weber remains on injured reserve, but he's looking to round out his recovery after taking a brutal check to the head from Dallas forward Martin Hanzal in an Oct. 12 contest.
More News
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Listed on injured reserve Tuesday•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Out Saturday•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Considered day-to-day•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Injured during Thursday's contest•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Signs on for another year in Music City•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Ready to return Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...