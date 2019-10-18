Predators' Yannick Weber: Still looking for first point
Weber played his seventh consecutive game without a point in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.
This should not come as a surprise, as the 31-year-old blueliner has recorded fewer than 10 points in each of the last four seasons. Being more the stay-at-home type, you should be used to seeing Weber go long stretches without cracking the scoresheet. His fantasy value continues to hover dangerously close to zero in most formats.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.