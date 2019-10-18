Play

Predators' Yannick Weber: Still looking for first point

Weber played his seventh consecutive game without a point in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

This should not come as a surprise, as the 31-year-old blueliner has recorded fewer than 10 points in each of the last four seasons. Being more the stay-at-home type, you should be used to seeing Weber go long stretches without cracking the scoresheet. His fantasy value continues to hover dangerously close to zero in most formats.

