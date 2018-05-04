Predators' Yannick Weber: Suiting up Thursday

Weber (upper body) is set to play in Game 4 against the Jets, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

It will be Weber's first postseason action this year, as he's been out of Nashville's lineup since being injured during a Mar. 24 contest against Minnesota. The Swiss blueliner had just a pair of goals and five points in 47 regular season games. He should slot back in to his normal bottom-pair role.