Predators' Yannick Weber: Watches from press box Saturday
Weber served as a healthy scratch Saturday against the Wild.
After playing the previous 11 games -- and scoring just a single point over that span -- it was finally Weber's turn to ride the pine, as coach Peter Laviolette decided to go with Matt Irwin and Anthony Bitetto on the third defensive pairing. Weber has been in and out of the Preds' lineup all season, playing in just 23 of 38 games thus far, making him for a risky fantasy play in all formats.
