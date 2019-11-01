Predators' Yannick Weber: Watching from press box

Weber sat out his fourth straight game as a healthy scratch Thursday against the Flames.

Weber continues to platoon with Dan Hamhuis and Matt Irwin for a spot on the team's third defensive pairing. He has not cracked double digits in points since the 2014-15 season when he played for the Canucks, making him a poor selection in all fantasy formats. Avoid.

