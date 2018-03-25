Predators' Yannick Weber: Won't play Sunday

Weber (undisclosed) won't dress for Sunday's game against Winnipeg, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Weber was only able to play for 1:40 against Minnesota on Saturday before he was forced to exit the match, and hasn't healed up enough to give it a go for the second half of Nashville's back-to-back road trip, but his absence is listed as a maintenance day. Tuesday against Minnesota is the 29-year-old's next chance to return, and he'll look to improve upon the five points (two goals, three assists) he's posted in 47 games in 2017-18.