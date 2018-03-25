Predators' Yannick Weber: Won't play Sunday
Weber (undisclosed) won't dress for Sunday's game against Winnipeg, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Weber was only able to play for 1:40 against Minnesota on Saturday before he was forced to exit the match, and hasn't healed up enough to give it a go for the second half of Nashville's back-to-back road trip, but his absence is listed as a maintenance day. Tuesday against Minnesota is the 29-year-old's next chance to return, and he'll look to improve upon the five points (two goals, three assists) he's posted in 47 games in 2017-18.
More News
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Doesn't return to bench•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Rare assist in blowout win•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Generating little offense on third pairing•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Inks extension Tuesday•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Watches from press box Saturday•
-
Predators' Yannick Weber: Back in action Monday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...