Askarov (undisclosed) was recently hurt while playing for AHL Milwaukee, general manager Barry Trotz told Nick Kieser of Nashville Hockey Now on Wednesday.

Askarov is one of the top goalie prospects in the minors. He's lived up to the hype so far with the Admirals, posting a 1.60 GAA and a .935 save percentage over five games. Without more details, it's unclear when Askarov may be available again.