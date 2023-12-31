Askarov stopped 27 of 29 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Capitals.

Askarov couldn't protect a 2-0 lead in regulation, but he was solid in his first NHL start of the season. He got a little help on a video review that negated the Capitals' go-ahead tally in the third period. Askarov then stopped Evgeny Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin in the shootout to secure the win. The 21-year-old Askarov is likely to head back to AHL Milwaukee once Kevin Lankinen (illness) is ready to return to action.