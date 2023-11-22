Askarov (undisclosed) allowed five goals on 25 shots against AHL Chicago on Saturday.

Askarov has just one NHL appearance in his career, allowing four goals on 35 shots (.886 save percentage) versus Montreal in January of 2023. Even with his return from injury, the netminder is unlikely to break into the NHL any time soon, as he is likely fourth on the goalie depth chart behind Admirals teammate Troy Grosenick.