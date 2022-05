Askarov signed a three-year, entry-level deal with Nashville on Monday.

Askarov was selected 11th overall by the Predators in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. He's appeared in 16 games with KHL St. Petersburg over the last three seasons, posting a terrific 1.48 GAA and .937 save percentage in the process. The 6-foot-3 netminder will turn 20 this offseason and will likely begin next year with AHL Milwaukee but could make an NHL impact before long.