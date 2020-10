Predators GM David Poile expects Askarov to remain in his native Russia for two more KHL seasons, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Askarov was the first goalie off the board in the NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday, going 11th overall to Nashville. He just turned 18 in June and has of plenty of developing to do, both physically and with his game. That said, Poile's estimate of a couple years seems like a conservative estimate for the young Russian netminder.