Askarov stopped all six shots faced after taking over for Juuse Saros in a 5-2 loss to the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

After Saros allowed five goals through the first two periods, Askarov made his season debut to open the third, turning aside six shots. After going 8-6-1 with a .908 save percentage with AHL Milwaukee this season, the 21-year-old Askarov was recalled Wednesday with Kevin Lankinen (illness) unavailable. The Predators play back-to-back games Friday and Saturday, meaning Askarov would likely be in line for his second career start if Lankinen remains unavailable.