Askarov was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Friday.

Askarov was recalled Wednesday and made his NHL debut Thursday, giving up four goals on 35 shots in a 4-3 loss to Montreal. The 20-year-old goaltender was selected 11th overall in 2020 and is expected to be the Predators' goaltender of the future. He was recalled as Kevin Lankinen was ill and unable to play. Askarov is 13-6-2 with a 2.66 GAA and a .905 save percentage in the AHL this season.