Askarov was reassigned to AHL Milwaukee on Sunday.
Askarov's return to the minors could bode well for the availability of Kevin Lankinen (illness) for Tuesday's contest against Chicago. The 21-year-old Askarov earned his first NHL win Saturday, stopping 27 of 29 shots in a 3-2 shootout victory over Washington.
