Askarov was called up by Nashville on Wednesday, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
Askarov has a 2.45 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 15 AHL contests with Milwaukee in 2023-24. Kevin Lankinen didn't join the Predators for the start of the morning skate, and if the veteran goaltender isn't available Wednesday versus Carolina, then Askarov might back up Juuse Saros.
