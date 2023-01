Askarov stopped 31 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Canadiens.

Making his debut for the Predators, the 11th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft showed some nerves in the first period, but he settled down and the Habs needed power plays to score their final two goals of the night. Askarov will likely head back to AHL Milwaukee when Kevin Lankinen (illness) is feeling 100 percent, where the 20-year-old goaltending prospect sports a 2.66 GAA and .905 save percentage through 22 games.