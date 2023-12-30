Askarov will defend the road goal Saturday against Washington, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Askarov stopped all six shots he faced across 16:40 of playing time after Juuse Saros was pulled in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Carolina. This will be the first NHL start of the season for Askarov, who stopped 31 shots in a 4-3 loss to Montreal on Jan. 12 during his debut with the Predators. Washington ranks 31st in the league this campaign with 2.30 goals per contest.