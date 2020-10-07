Askarov was drafted 11th overall by the Predators at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Tuesday.

Throw out the wobbly 2020 World Junior showing, because this guy has number-one goalie written all over him. Askarov has excelled at every turn, including this past season as a 17-year-old in Russia's second-highest pro league. There's no reason to believe his upward trajectory won't continue. He has great size and quickness, and remarkable mental toughness. Askarov wants to play in the NHL, but there's real risk for this high-ceiling goaltender. SKA, his Russian team, spends cash liberally to entice players to stay and will likely try to keep him at home. Dynasty-wise, Askarov is worth the stash if you can wait four or five years.