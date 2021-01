The Predators loaned Afanasyev to the KHL's CSKA Moscow on Thursday.

The 19-year old Moscow native will resume his stint in the KHL after posting a solid showing at the 2021 World Junior Championship, helping Russia to a second-place finish in Group B with two goals and five points in seven games. It may be another season or two before you see him in a Preds uniform, but after scoring 67 points in 62 games last season for OHL Windsor, expectations are high.