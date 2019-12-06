Predators' Yegor Afanasyev: Looks good in OHL
Afanasyev picked up a pair of assists in OHL Windsor's 4-3 loss to Kitchener on Thursday.
With eight goals and 25 points in his first 24 games, Afanasyev has made a smooth transition to the OHL. The big Russian spent the past three seasons playing in Michigan, so he's already accustomed to competing on the smaller ice surfaces of North America. Afanasyev has excellent hands and a big shot, but he needs to work on playing with a bit more pace. A second-round selection (45th overall) of Nashville this past June, Afanasyev signed his entry-level deal with the Preds in October.
