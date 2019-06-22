Predators' Yegor Afanasyev: Newest member of Preds

Afanasyev was drafted 45th overall by the Predators at the 2019 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

NHL clubs salivate over massive 18-year-old kids with big shots and Afanasyev (6-foot-4) brings both those attributes to the table. Formerly committed to Michigan State and now set to play for OHL Windsor, Afanasyev is coming off a season in which he posted 24 goals in 56 games for Muskegon while being named to the USHL Top Prospects game. His decision to play major junior was a smart one given Michigan State's inability to further the development of offensive prospects over the past several years. Afanasyev needs to work on playing with a bit more pace to his game, but he has excellent hands for such a big kid.