Afanasyev scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flames.

Afanasyev opened the scoring at 5:49 of the first period with his first NHL goal and point in 17 appearances. The 22-year-old has primarily played in a fourth-line role with the Predators. He's added 21 shots on net, 23 hits and a minus-7 rating.