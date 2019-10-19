Predators' Yegor Afanasyev: Signs entry-level pact
Afanasyev signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Predators on Saturday.
Afanasyev was selected 45th overall in the 2019 draft, and it didn't take him long to turn pro. Don't expect to see him up with the big club any time soon, but the 18-year-old Afanasyev likely has a future in the NHL. He has been tearing up the OHL with 12 points in 11 games for Windsor.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.