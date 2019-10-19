Predators' Yegor Afanasyev: Signs entry-level pact

Afanasyev signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Predators on Saturday.

Afanasyev was selected 45th overall in the 2019 draft, and it didn't take him long to turn pro. Don't expect to see him up with the big club any time soon, but the 18-year-old Afanasyev likely has a future in the NHL. He has been tearing up the OHL with 12 points in 11 games for Windsor.