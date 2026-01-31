Surin scored a goal in Lokomotiv Yaroslavl's 3-1 win over Lada Togliatti on Friday in the KHL.

Surin has 15 goals and 30 points over 43 outings for Lokomotiv this season. He was limited to 14 points in 41 regular-season games in 2024-25. Surin also has a plus-25 rating and 109 shots on net while averaging 15:05 of ice time. The Nashville prospect is still likely over a year away from coming to North America, so he'll have time to continue growing his game.