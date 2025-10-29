Surin scored a goal and added an assist in Lokomotiv Yaroslavl's 3-2 win over Lada Togliatti in KHL play Tuesday.

Surin's game has taken off this year with nine goals and eight assists across 20 games played. He had just 14 points in 41 regular-season outings a year ago, though he also picked up seven points in 19 playoff contests. Surin is under contract in the KHL through 2026-27, so it'll likely be at least two years before he's an option for the Predators.