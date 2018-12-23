Rinaldo played just 7:41 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins, skating in place of the injured Colton Sissons (lower body) after sitting out the previous five games as a healthy scratch.

Rinaldo has not seen much game action in his first year as a Predator. After playing in 12 straight contests to start the season, he has suited up just eight times in 25 games since the start of November, and will likely return to the press box with Sissons eligible to return following the holiday break. The 28-year-old Mississauga native has never scored more than nine points in a single NHL season, and with just a single goal with the Preds so far this year, does not look to be changing that trend anytime soon.