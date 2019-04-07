Predators' Zac Rinaldo: Back with big club
Rinaldo (shoulder) was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Sunday.
Rinaldo played just one game in the 2019 calendar year and underwent season-ending shoulder surgery in February. He played three games with AHL Milwaukee, scoring one assist. It's unclear whether or not he'll crack the lineup during the postseason.
