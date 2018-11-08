Predators' Zac Rinaldo: Good to go Wednesday
Rinaldo (lower body) is playing Wednesday versus the Avalanche, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.
Rinaldo last played Oct. 30 and has missed the last little while recovering from a lower-body injury. Set to return to the lineup Wednesday in Colorado, Rinaldo brings physicality and ruggedness to Nashville's game but remains largely irrelevant in a fantasy sense. The 28-year-old has only one goal in 12 games in 2018-19.
