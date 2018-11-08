Rinaldo (lower body) is playing Wednesday versus the Avalanche, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Rinaldo last played Oct. 30 and has missed the last little while recovering from a lower-body injury. Set to return to the lineup Wednesday in Colorado, Rinaldo brings physicality and ruggedness to Nashville's game but remains largely irrelevant in a fantasy sense. The 28-year-old has only one goal in 12 games in 2018-19.