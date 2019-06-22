Rinaldo will not rejoin the Predators during the 2019-20 season, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Rinaldo will thus hit free agency this offseason and explore opportunities with other clubs after drawing into just 23 games for the Predators last season. Regardless of where he lands, Rinaldo doesn't typically produce enough to warrant fantasy ownership in the vast majority of leagues, collecting just three points last year.

