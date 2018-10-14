Rinaldo was held without a point for the fifth straight game in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Rinaldo hasn't been able to crack the scoresheet yet, but that should come as little surprise after scoring just seven points last season with the Coyotes. His role in the Preds' lineup is more of an energy player, as he currently leads the team in the hits department with 19. In addition, Rinaldo averages roughly eight minutes in ice time per game, which further dampens his fantasy value.