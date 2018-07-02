Rinaldo has officially signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Predators. He will make $650,000 in the NHL and $300,000 in the AHL.

The two-way aspect of Rinaldo's contract alone is damaging to his fantasy prospects, as the Predators can freely shuffle him between the organization's ranks. Worse yet, he's only accumulated 34 points (14 goals, 20 assists) over 328 games, and not until his 53-game run with the Coyotes last season did Rinaldo average more than 10 minutes per contest. We would only consider taking a chance on Rinaldo if he cracks the Opening Night roster and you find yourself desperate for hits; he's averaged 3.3 hits per game through six years of service time between the Flyers, Bruins and Coyotes.