Predators' Zac Rinaldo: Out for balance of season
Rinaldo (undisclosed) will miss the rest of the season as he undergoes shoulder surgery, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
The Predators reacquired Cody McLeod in a trade with the Rangers on Tuesday, so that will help offset the loss of Rinaldo, who finishes the season with three points and 47 hits over 23 games.
