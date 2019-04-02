Rinaldo (shoulder) is bound for AHL Milwaukee on a long-term injury loan, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports.

Rinaldo is less than two months removed from season-ending shoulder surgery. Since he's on a two-way deal, there would be no sense in the team paying him more money to sit on the shelf, so the center will have to round out his recovery with the Admirals. He finishes the 2018-19 campaign with one goal and two helpers over 23 games.