Rinaldo (lower body) remains out of the lineup for Saturday's home matchup with the Bruins, according to NHL.com's Robby Stanley.

Rinaldo's not much of a scoring threat, but his physicality will be missed against a Boston team that likes to blur the line between physical and dirty play. Still, Nashville's team toughness should keep Brad Marchand and Co. from taking too many liberties with the Predators' star players.