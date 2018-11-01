Rinaldo did not join the team on its trip to Tampa and is considered day-to-day with a lower-body issue.

The Predators returns home for a matchup with the Bruins on Saturday, so there's still a decent shot for Rinaldo to rejoin the lineup after missing just one game. Regardless, his one goal and 7:40 of average ice time over 12 games this season doesn't really lend itself to fantasy relevance in the vast majority of leagues.