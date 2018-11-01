Predators' Zac Rinaldo: Skips trip to Tampa
Rinaldo did not join the team on its trip to Tampa and is considered day-to-day with a lower-body issue.
The Predators returns home for a matchup with the Bruins on Saturday, so there's still a decent shot for Rinaldo to rejoin the lineup after missing just one game. Regardless, his one goal and 7:40 of average ice time over 12 games this season doesn't really lend itself to fantasy relevance in the vast majority of leagues.
More News
-
Predators' Zac Rinaldo: Leads Preds in hits•
-
Predators' Zac Rinaldo: Wins roster spot•
-
Predators' Zac Rinaldo: Makes signing with Preds official•
-
Predators' Zac Rinaldo: Heading to Nashville in free agency•
-
Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Posts lackluster offensive numbers•
-
Coyotes' Zac Rinaldo: Looks ready to play•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.