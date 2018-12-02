Predators' Zac Rinaldo: Spare part status this season
Rinaldo skated just 6:39 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Rinaldo hasn't seen much game action lately, having sat as a healthy scratch 10 times in the past 15 contests. The 28-year-old veteran brings a ton of grit and toughness to the lineup, but very little by way of offensive ability, He has just a single goal in 17 games this season, and his point totals have never reached double-digits in six previous NHL seasons.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...