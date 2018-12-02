Rinaldo skated just 6:39 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Rinaldo hasn't seen much game action lately, having sat as a healthy scratch 10 times in the past 15 contests. The 28-year-old veteran brings a ton of grit and toughness to the lineup, but very little by way of offensive ability, He has just a single goal in 17 games this season, and his point totals have never reached double-digits in six previous NHL seasons.