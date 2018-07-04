Predators' Zach Magwood: Secures entry-level deal

Magwood agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with Nashville on Tuesday.

In juniors last year with OHL Barrie, Magwood complied 59 points in 65 outings while adding another six goals and four helpers in 12 postseason contests. The undrafted center has aged out of juniors, which means he should find himself playing for the Predators' AHL affiliate Milwaukee.

