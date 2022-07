Sanford signed a one-year, $850,000 contract with the Predators on Friday.

Sanford appeared in 80 games split between the Senators and the Jets last season, picking up nine goals and 21 points over that span. The 27-year-old winger may have to settle for a reduced role with the Predators, meaning he could be in and out of the lineup, so don't count on him being a viable fantasy option in 2022-23.