Sanford scored a goal and added two PIM in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Flames.

Sanford put the Predators ahead at 4:02 of the third period, poking in a loose puck in the crease. The 28-year-old winger stepped into a top-six role Monday. He's at two goals, one assist, 16 shots on net, 16 hits, 20 blocked shots, four PIM and a minus-3 rating through 14 NHL appearances this season.