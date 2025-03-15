L'Heureux (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.
L'Heureux appears available to return from a 12-game absence and could play against the Kings on Saturday. He has compiled four goals, 13 points, 56 shots on net, 143 hits and 52 PIM through 45 appearances this season.
